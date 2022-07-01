دليل الشركات
BlueVoyant
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

BlueVoyant الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب BlueVoyant من $81,258 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أمن سيبراني في الحد الأدنى إلى $286,560 لمنصب تقني معلومات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في BlueVoyant. آخر تحديث: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Median $127K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

تقني معلومات
$287K
مدير منتجات
$153K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
مبيعات
$84.6K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$81.3K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في BlueVoyant هي تقني معلومات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $286,560. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في BlueVoyant هو $127,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ BlueVoyant

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Infoblox
  • Lookout
  • Gigamon
  • Vectra AI
  • Proofpoint
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى