Blue Prism
Blue Prism الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Blue Prism يتراوح من $94,325 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $263,675 لـ مهندس مبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Blue Prism. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

نجاح العملاء
$186K
مدير المنتج
$94.3K
المبيعات
$162K

مهندس مبيعات
$264K
مهندس برمجيات
$111K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Blue Prism هو مهندس مبيعات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $263,675. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Blue Prism هو $161,746.

