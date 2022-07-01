دليل الشركات
Blue Canyon Technologies
Blue Canyon Technologies الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Blue Canyon Technologies من $85,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $194,025 لمنصب مهندس أجهزة في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Blue Canyon Technologies. آخر تحديث: 8/31/2025

$160K

مهندس أجهزة
$194K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$180K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $85K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$184K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Blue Canyon Technologies is مهندس أجهزة at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $194,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Canyon Technologies is $182,104.

