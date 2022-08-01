Blue Apron الرواتب

دليل الشركات
تتراوح رواتب Blue Apron من $140,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $229,643 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Blue Apron. آخر تحديث: 8/31/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $140K
التسويق
$161K
عمليات التسويق
$157K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$230K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Blue Apron هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $229,643. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Blue Apron هو $158,980.

