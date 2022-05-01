دليل الشركات
Bloomreach
Bloomreach الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Bloomreach يتراوح من $7,035 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $247,030 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Bloomreach. آخر تحديث: 8/4/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $55.2K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل بيانات
$7K
عالم البيانات
$43.2K

الموارد البشرية
$158K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$13.4K
مصمم المنتج
$121K
مدير المنتج
$247K
مدير البرامج
$157K
المبيعات
$236K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$69.9K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Bloomreach هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $247,030. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Bloomreach هو $95,639.

