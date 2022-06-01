دليل الشركات
Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Bloom Energy يتراوح من $9,535 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $306,525 لـ مهندس كيميائي في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Bloom Energy. آخر تحديث: 8/4/2025

$160K

مهندس طبي حيوي
$225K
مهندس كيميائي
$307K
مهندس تحكم
$129K

محلل بيانات
$9.5K
عالم البيانات
$119K
مهندس كهربائي
$170K
محلل مالي
$157K
مهندس عتاد
$236K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$164K
المبيعات
$289K
مهندس برمجيات
$72.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Bloom Energy هو مهندس كيميائي at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $306,525. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Bloom Energy هو $163,815.

موارد أخرى