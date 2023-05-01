دليل الشركات
Block Renovation
Block Renovation الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Block Renovation يتراوح من $104,475 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $221,100 لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Block Renovation. آخر تحديث: 8/4/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
$221K
مصمم المنتج
$126K
مدير المنتج
$104K

هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Najlepiej opłacana rola zgłoszona w Block Renovation to عالم البيانات at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem w wysokości $221,100. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz wszelkie potencjalne wynagrodzenie w akcjach i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia zgłoszonego w Block Renovation wynosi $126,480.

