Blinkit الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Blinkit من $1,656 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محاسب في الحد الأدنى إلى $84,834 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Blinkit. آخر تحديث: 9/12/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer 1 $34.7K
Software Engineer 2 $48.1K
Software Engineer 3 $84.8K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم بيانات
Median $47.8K
مدير منتج
Median $43.2K

محاسب
$1.7K
مساعد إداري
$4.8K
مدير العمليات التجارية
$44K
محلل أعمال
$24.6K
محلل بيانات
$20.6K
الموارد البشرية
$4.4K
مدير برنامج
$14K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Blinkit هي مهندس برمجيات at the Software Engineer 3 level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $84,834. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Blinkit هو $29,655.

