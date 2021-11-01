دليل الشركات
Blend360
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Blend360 الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Blend360 من $23,422 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $160,800 لمنصب مدير علوم البيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Blend360. آخر تحديث: 9/5/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

عالم بيانات
Median $23.4K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $31.6K

مهندس بيانات

محلل أعمال
Median $100K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
محلل بيانات
$53.7K
مدير علوم البيانات
$161K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Blend360 هي مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $160,800. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Blend360 هو $53,730.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Blend360

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Kimley Horn
  • Vanguard
  • Jane
  • InComm Payments
  • InMobi
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى