Blend الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Blend يتراوح من $47,865 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $357,500 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Blend. آخر تحديث: 8/4/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
IC2 $167K
IC3 $213K
IC4 $266K
IC5 $358K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

المبيعات
Median $175K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $295K

محاسب
$107K
محلل أعمال
$113K
نجاح العملاء
$219K
عالم البيانات
$47.9K
عمليات التسويق
$185K
مصمم المنتج
$166K
مدير المنتج
Median $220K
مدير البرامج
$174K
مدير المشاريع
$169K
مُوظِّف
$93.1K
مهندس مبيعات
$216K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$199K
مهندس حلول
$276K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$157K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Blend هو مهندس برمجيات at the IC5 level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $357,500. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Blend هو $180,035.

