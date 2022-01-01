دليل الشركات
Blackstone
Blackstone الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Blackstone يتراوح من $40,903 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $300,000 لـ مستثمر مخاطر في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Blackstone. آخر تحديث: 8/23/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Analyst $147K
Associate $168K
Vice President $261K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل مالي
Median $110K
مستثمر مخاطر
Median $300K

مشارك

محلل

عالم البيانات
Median $150K
مدير المنتج
Median $155K
محلل بيانات
Median $135K
محلل أعمال
$40.9K
تطوير الأعمال
$133K
نجاح العملاء
$109K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$139K
مصرفي استثماري
$168K
قانوني
$219K
التسويق
$199K
مدير المشاريع
$48K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$136K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$207K
مهندس حلول
$60.6K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Blackstone هو مستثمر مخاطر بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $300,000. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Blackstone هو $146,731.

