Blackbaud الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Blackbaud من $41,650 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $223,875 لمنصب موارد بشرية في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Blackbaud. آخر تحديث: 11/17/2025
33.3%
سنة 1
33.3%
سنة 2
33.4%
سنة 3
في Blackbaud، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:
33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)
33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)
33.4% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (33.40% سنوياً)
