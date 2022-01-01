دليل الشركات
Blackbaud
Blackbaud الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Blackbaud من $41,650 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $223,875 لمنصب موارد بشرية في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Blackbaud. آخر تحديث: 11/17/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Staff B $116K
Senior B $136K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

مدير منتجات
Median $98.1K
مدير مشاريع
Median $106K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $180K
محلل أعمال
$81.3K
تطوير الأعمال
$62.3K
خدمة العملاء
$41.7K
موارد بشرية
$224K
مصمم منتجات
$101K
مبيعات
$95.7K
جدول الاستحقاق

33.3%

سنة 1

33.3%

سنة 2

33.4%

سنة 3

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Blackbaud، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:

  • 33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.4% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (33.40% سنوياً)

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Blackbaud هي موارد بشرية at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $223,875. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Blackbaud هو $100,500.

