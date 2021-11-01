دليل الشركات
Black Sesame Technologies
Black Sesame Technologies الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Black Sesame Technologies يتراوح من $85,224 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $193,800 لـ مهندس عتاد في الطرف العلوي.

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $190K
مهندس عتاد
$194K
الموارد البشرية
$85.2K

الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Black Sesame Technologies is مهندس عتاد at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Black Sesame Technologies is $190,000.

