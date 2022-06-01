دليل الشركات
BJC HealthCare
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

BJC HealthCare الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BJC HealthCare يتراوح من $79,600 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف الأدنى إلى $125,625 لـ محلل أمن المعلومات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BJC HealthCare. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

محلل أعمال
$97.5K
محلل بيانات
$98.9K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$126K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
مهندس حلول
$79.6K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na BJC HealthCare é محلل أمن المعلومات at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $125,625. Isso inclui o salário base, bem como quaisquer potenciais ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na BJC HealthCare é $98,210.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ BJC HealthCare

شركات ذات صلة

  • Amazon
  • Tesla
  • Spotify
  • Stripe
  • LinkedIn
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى