دليل الشركات
Bitvavo
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Bitvavo الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Bitvavo يتراوح من $77,652 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $137,703 لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Bitvavo. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $104K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

عالم البيانات
$77.7K
مدير المنتج
$130K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
مدير المشاريع
$138K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Bitvavo هو مدير المشاريع at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $137,703. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Bitvavo هو $117,110.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Bitvavo

شركات ذات صلة

  • Amazon
  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • Tesla
  • Microsoft
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى