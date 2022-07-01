دليل الشركات
Bitrise
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Bitrise الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Bitrise من $52,260 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $209,040 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Bitrise. آخر تحديث: 9/12/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

التسويق
$95.4K
مصمم منتجات
$52.3K
مدير منتج
$125K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
مدير برنامج
$133K
مهندس برمجيات
$209K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Bitrise on مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $209,040. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Bitrise keskmine aastane kogutasu on $124,936.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Bitrise

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Stripe
  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • Roblox
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى