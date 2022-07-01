دليل الشركات
Bishop Fox
Bishop Fox الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Bishop Fox من $106,530 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب Information Technologist (IT) في الحد الأدنى إلى $225,500 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Bishop Fox. آخر تحديث: 10/9/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $226K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $205K
Information Technologist (IT)
$107K

الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Bishop Fox is مهندس برمجيات with a yearly total compensation of $225,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bishop Fox is $205,000.

