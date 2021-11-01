دليل الشركات
Biofourmis
Biofourmis الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Biofourmis يتراوح من $24,134 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $439,185 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Biofourmis. آخر تحديث: 7/25/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $24.1K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

عالم البيانات
$71.1K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$79.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
مدير المنتج
$439K
مُوظِّف
$99.5K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$50.1K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei Biofourmis gemeldet wurde, ist مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $439,185. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei Biofourmis gemeldet wurde, beträgt $75,328.

