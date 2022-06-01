دليل الشركات
BigBear.ai
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

BigBear.ai الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BigBear.ai يتراوح من $109,450 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $173,865 لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BigBear.ai. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $118K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

نجاح العملاء
$171K
عالم البيانات
$109K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
مصمم المنتج
$174K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في BigBear.ai هو مصمم المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $173,865. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في BigBear.ai هو $144,363.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ BigBear.ai

شركات ذات صلة

  • Rippling
  • Rubrik
  • Cloudera
  • Lattice
  • Plaid
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى