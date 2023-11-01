دليل الشركات
BIC
BIC الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BIC يتراوح من $48,878 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $219,708 لـ مدير البرامج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BIC. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

محلل بيانات
$75.9K
مدير البرامج
$220K
مهندس برمجيات
$48.9K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$122K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at BIC is مدير البرامج at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $219,708. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BIC is $98,734.

