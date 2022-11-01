دليل الشركات
BHP
BHP الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BHP يتراوح من $58,621 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $194,281 لـ محاسب في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BHP. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $103K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محاسب
$194K
التطوير المؤسسي
$121K

عالم البيانات
$128K
مهندس جيولوجي
$156K
مهندس عتاد
$78.5K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$88.5K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$138K
مصمم المنتج
$101K
مدير المنتج
$142K
مدير المشاريع
$159K
المبيعات
$58.6K
مهندس حلول
$94.2K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$181K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في BHP هو محاسب at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $194,281. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في BHP هو $124,515.

