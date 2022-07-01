دليل الشركات
Bestow
Bestow الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Bestow يتراوح من $34,423 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس مدني في الطرف الأدنى إلى $172,891 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Bestow. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

مهندس مدني
$34.4K
مصمم المنتج
$134K
مدير المنتج
$173K

مهندس برمجيات
$125K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Bestow هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $172,891. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Bestow هو $129,875.

