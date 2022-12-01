دليل الشركات
Berkeley Research Group
Berkeley Research Group الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Berkeley Research Group يتراوح من $62,310 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مساعد إداري في الطرف الأدنى إلى $233,825 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Berkeley Research Group. آخر تحديث: 8/13/2025

$160K

مستشار إداري
Median $100K
مساعد إداري
$62.3K
مهندس برمجيات
$234K

مستثمر مخاطر
$101K

مشارك

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Berkeley Research Group هو مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $233,825. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Berkeley Research Group هو $100,250.

