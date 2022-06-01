دليل الشركات
BenQ
BenQ الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BenQ يتراوح من $21,449 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $32,017 لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BenQ. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $32K
محلل أعمال
$32K
تطوير الأعمال
$25.8K

مدير المنتج
$21.4K
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في BenQ هو محلل أعمال at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $32,017. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في BenQ هو $28,910.

