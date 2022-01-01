دليل الشركات
Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Benefitfocus يتراوح من $47,760 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $135,675 لـ مدير البرامج التقنية في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Benefitfocus. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $87K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$47.8K
مدير المشاريع
$83.3K

مدير البرامج التقنية
$136K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Benefitfocus هو مدير البرامج التقنية at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $135,675. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Benefitfocus هو $85,150.

