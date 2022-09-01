دليل الشركات
Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Bending Spoons يتراوح من $55,272 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ التسويق في الطرف الأدنى إلى $154,372 لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Bending Spoons. آخر تحديث: 8/26/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $83.8K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

محلل أعمال
$71.3K
محلل بيانات
$65.6K

عالم البيانات
$154K
التسويق
$55.3K
مدير المنتج
$59.7K
مُوظِّف
$86K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Bending Spoons هو عالم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $154,372. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Bending Spoons هو $71,324.

