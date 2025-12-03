دليل الشركات
Benchling
Benchling مدير مشاريع الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مدير مشاريع in United States الوسطية في Benchling $150K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Benchling. آخر تحديث: 12/3/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Benchling
Implementation Manager
Boston, MA
إجمالي سنوي
$150K
المستوى
L2
الراتب الأساسي
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$50K
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
2 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
5 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Benchling?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
Options

في Benchling، Options تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)



الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير مشاريع في Benchling in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $256,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Benchling لوظيفة مدير مشاريع in United States هو $150,000.

موارد أخرى

