BEN الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BEN يتراوح من $109,450 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $224,400 لـ مدير علوم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BEN. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

محلل بيانات
$115K
مدير علوم البيانات
$224K
عالم البيانات
$109K

