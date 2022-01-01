دليل الشركات
Belden
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Belden الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Belden يتراوح من $35,474 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل مالي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $236,175 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Belden. آخر تحديث: 8/7/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

محاسب
$148K
محلل مالي
$35.5K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$79.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
مهندس برمجيات
$137K
مهندس حلول
$236K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Belden هو مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $236,175. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Belden هو $137,310.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Belden

شركات ذات صلة

  • Honeywell
  • Keysight
  • ICF
  • Wolfspeed
  • Tektronix
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى