Belcan الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Belcan يتراوح من $54,018 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس فضائي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $120,600 لـ مدير البرامج التقنية في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Belcan. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $105K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $68.9K
مهندس فضائي
$54K

الموارد البشرية
Median $100K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$80.4K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$121K
الأسئلة الشائعة

