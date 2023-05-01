دليل الشركات
BeiGene
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

BeiGene الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BeiGene يتراوح من $114,068 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $188,055 لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BeiGene. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

محلل بيانات
$114K
مدير المشاريع
$188K
مهندس برمجيات
$146K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في BeiGene هو مدير المشاريع at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $188,055. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في BeiGene هو $145,725.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ BeiGene

شركات ذات صلة

  • Airbnb
  • Stripe
  • Square
  • Snap
  • SoFi
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى