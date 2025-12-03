دليل الشركات
Behavox
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
    Levels FYI Logo
  • الرواتب
  • مهندس برمجيات

  • جميع رواتب مهندس برمجيات

Behavox مهندس برمجيات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مهندس برمجيات in Canada الوسطية في Behavox CA$130K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Behavox. آخر تحديث: 12/3/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Behavox
Software Engineer
Quebec, QC, Canada
إجمالي سنوي
$94K
المستوى
L3
الراتب الأساسي
$94K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
0 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
8 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Behavox?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
إضافةإضافة راتبإضافة تعويض

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
تصدير البياناتعرض الوظائف المتاحة
رواتب التدريب

ساهم

احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

اشترك في العروض مهندس برمجيات الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مهندس برمجيات في Behavox in Canada تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره CA$134,611. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Behavox لوظيفة مهندس برمجيات in Canada هو CA$127,167.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Behavox

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • BlueDot
  • FLIR Systems
  • BlackBerry QNX
  • BlueCat
  • Teradici
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/behavox/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.