Bed Bath & Beyond الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Bed Bath & Beyond من $44,775 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $240,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Bed Bath & Beyond. آخر تحديث: 10/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $180K
مساعد إداري
$56.1K
مدير علوم البيانات
$226K

عالم بيانات
$141K
عمليات التسويق
$66.3K
مصمم منتجات
$116K
مدير منتج
$174K
المبيعات
$44.8K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $240K
مهندس حلول
$199K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Bed Bath & Beyond — مدير هندسة البرمجيات с годовой общей компенсацией $240,000. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Bed Bath & Beyond составляет $157,413.

