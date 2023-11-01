دليل الشركات
BearingPoint الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BearingPoint يتراوح من $15,112 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $157,400 لـ مستشار إداري في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BearingPoint. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

مستشار إداري
Median $157K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $19.5K
محلل أعمال
$53.8K

مدير علوم البيانات
$56.7K
مصمم المنتج
$15.1K
مدير المنتج
$46.6K
مدير المشاريع
$52.9K
مهندس حلول
$55.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij BearingPoint is مستشار إداري met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $157,400.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij BearingPoint is $53,361.

