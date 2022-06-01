دليل الشركات
Beamery
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Beamery الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Beamery يتراوح من $68,805 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $199,995 لـ مهندس مبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Beamery. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $116K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

نجاح العملاء
$142K
الموارد البشرية
$131K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
مصمم المنتج
$68.8K
مدير المنتج
$76.6K
مُوظِّف
$97.8K
مهندس مبيعات
$200K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$151K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$88.9K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Beamery هو مهندس مبيعات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $199,995. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Beamery هو $116,390.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Beamery

شركات ذات صلة

  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • Airbnb
  • Google
  • Facebook
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى