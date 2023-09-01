دليل الشركات
Beam Mobility
Beam Mobility الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Beam Mobility من $25,870 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأدنى إلى $273,407 لمنصب رئيس الموظفين في الحد الأقصى. آخر تحديث: 9/5/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $35.3K
العمليات التجارية
$47.6K
رئيس الموظفين
$273K

مدير مشروع
$25.9K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Beam Mobility最高薪職位是رئيس الموظفين at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$273,407。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Beam Mobility年度總薪酬中位數為$41,466。

