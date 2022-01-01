دليل الشركات
Beachbody
Beachbody الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Beachbody من $116,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $208,950 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Beachbody. آخر تحديث: 9/4/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $139K
عالم بيانات
Median $116K
مدير منتج
$149K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$209K
مدير برنامج تقني
$170K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Beachbody is مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Beachbody is $148,920.

