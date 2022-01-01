دليل الشركات
BDO
BDO الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب BDO من $8,150 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محاسب في الحد الأدنى إلى $179,295 لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في BDO. آخر تحديث: 9/4/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $86.5K

مهندس بيانات

استشاري إداري
Median $68.1K
محاسب
$8.1K

مساعد إداري
$91.8K
محلل أعمال
$55.2K
محلل بيانات
$79K
مدير علوم البيانات
$87K
عالم بيانات
$64.7K
محلل مالي
$40.5K
الموارد البشرية
$77.6K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$42.9K
مصرفي استثماري
$45.2K
مدير منتج
$61.7K
مدير مشروع
$179K
المبيعات
$113K
مهندس حلول
$62.5K

مهندس بيانات

مدير برنامج تقني
$135K
الأسئلة الشائعة

