دليل الشركات
BCLC
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

BCLC الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BCLC يتراوح من $55,302 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل مالي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $94,033 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BCLC. آخر تحديث: 8/12/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $66.9K
محاسب
$59.1K
محلل مالي
$55.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
الموارد البشرية
$62.1K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$70.2K
مدير المنتج
$94K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti BCLC je مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $94,033. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti BCLC je $64,519.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ BCLC

شركات ذات صلة

  • Netflix
  • Airbnb
  • Dropbox
  • Lyft
  • Coinbase
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى