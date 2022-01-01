دليل الشركات
BCG Digital Ventures
BCG Digital Ventures الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BCG Digital Ventures يتراوح من $57,839 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مُوظِّف في الطرف الأدنى إلى $327,256 لـ مستثمر مخاطر في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BCG Digital Ventures. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

$160K

مدير المنتج
Product Manager $125K
Senior Product Manager $189K
Lead Product Manager $223K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $162K
عالم البيانات
$159K

الموارد البشرية
$134K
مستشار إداري
$156K
مصمم المنتج
$111K
مدير تصميم المنتج
$166K
مُوظِّف
$57.8K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$159K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$121K
مستثمر مخاطر
$327K
The highest paying role reported at BCG Digital Ventures is مستثمر مخاطر at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $327,256. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCG Digital Ventures is $158,547.

