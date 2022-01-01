دليل الشركات
BBVA USA الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب BBVA USA من $59,352 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $177,383 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في BBVA USA. آخر تحديث: 9/5/2025

$160K

عالم بيانات
$162K
الموارد البشرية
$59.4K
مهندس برمجيات
$86K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$177K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

