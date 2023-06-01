دليل الشركات
Bayview Asset Management
Bayview Asset Management الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Bayview Asset Management من $80,400 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $318,500 لمنصب العمليات التجارية في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Bayview Asset Management. آخر تحديث: 9/4/2025

$160K

العمليات التجارية
$319K
عالم بيانات
$146K
محلل مالي
$209K

مصمم منتجات
$144K
مهندس برمجيات
$80.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Bayview Asset Management هي العمليات التجارية at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $318,500. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Bayview Asset Management هو $145,725.

