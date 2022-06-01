دليل الشركات
Basware
Basware الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Basware من $88,257 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عمليات خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $112,535 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Basware. آخر تحديث: 9/2/2025

$160K

عمليات خدمة العملاء
$88.3K
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$92.5K
مدير منتج
$113K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Basware هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $112,535. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Basware هو $92,479.

