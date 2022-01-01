دليل الشركات
Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Basis Technologies من $70,853 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأدنى إلى $242,661 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Basis Technologies. آخر تحديث: 10/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $96K
محلل بيانات
$95.9K
عالم بيانات
$73.4K

التسويق
$70.9K
مدير منتج
$243K
موظف توظيف
$88.4K
المبيعات
$209K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$220K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Basis Technologies هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $242,661. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Basis Technologies هو $95,938.

