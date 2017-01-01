دليل الشركات
Banyan Technology
    • حول

    Banyan Technology delivers cutting-edge intelligent freight management software that revolutionizes shipping logistics. Our comprehensive platform features Live Connect technology, robust transportation management systems, and seamless API connectivity across LTL, Truckload, Parcel, and Final Mile shipping modes. By providing real-time data and automated solutions, we empower businesses throughout North America to optimize their logistics operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Banyan's innovative approach transforms freight management challenges into strategic advantages for forward-thinking companies.

    banyantechnology.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2001
    سنة التأسيس
    55
    عدد الموظفين
    المقر الرئيسي

    الوظائف المميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Banyan Technology

