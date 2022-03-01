دليل الشركات
Banner Health
Banner Health الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Banner Health من $63,700 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مساعد إداري في الحد الأدنى إلى $144,275 لمنصب طبيب في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Banner Health. آخر تحديث: 11/17/2025

مصمم منتجات
Median $90.5K
مساعد إداري
$63.7K
محلل بيانات
$65.3K

مستشار إداري
$101K
طبيب
$144K
مدير منتجات
$105K
مهندس برمجيات
$68.6K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Banner Health هي طبيب at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $144,275. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Banner Health هو $90,480.

