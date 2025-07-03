دليل الشركات
Bank of England
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Bank of England الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Bank of England من $40,775 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مساعد إداري في الحد الأدنى إلى $196,213 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Bank of England. آخر تحديث: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
عالم بيانات
Median $72K
محلل مالي
Median $67.5K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $42.6K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
مساعد إداري
$40.8K
محلل أعمال
$89.1K
تطوير الأعمال
$50.3K
محلل بيانات
$67.8K
مصرفي استثماري
$52.7K
مهندس حلول
$196K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Bank of England هي مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $196,213. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Bank of England هو $67,468.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Bank of England

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Databricks
  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى