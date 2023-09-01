دليل الشركات
Banco de Bogota
Banco de Bogota الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Banco de Bogota يتراوح من $10,399 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $49,856 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Banco de Bogota. آخر تحديث: 8/24/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
$10.4K
مهندس برمجيات
$29.4K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$49.9K

الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Banco de Bogota is مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $49,856. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Banco de Bogota is $29,391.

