دليل الشركات
BambooHR
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

BambooHR الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BambooHR يتراوح من $55,000 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $223,328 لـ مدير الشركاء في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BambooHR. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $125K
مدير المنتج
Median $157K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$148K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
مدير الشركاء
$223K
مُوظِّف
$69.3K
المبيعات
Median $55K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في BambooHR هو مدير الشركاء at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $223,328. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في BambooHR هو $136,368.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ BambooHR

شركات ذات صلة

  • Qlik
  • Axway
  • Acquia
  • Jelli
  • WillowTree
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى