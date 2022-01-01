دليل الشركات
Backbase
Backbase الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Backbase من $17,963 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $250,000 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Backbase. آخر تحديث: 11/17/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $88.7K

مهندس البرمجيات المحمولة

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

مدير منتجات
Median $85.5K
مهندس حلول
Median $250K

محلل أعمال
$31.4K
تسويق
$92.2K
عمليات التسويق
$117K
مصمم منتجات
$18K
مدير مشاريع
$115K
مسؤول توظيف
$59.9K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$99.7K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$91.2K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Backbase هي مهندس حلول بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $250,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Backbase هو $91,237.

